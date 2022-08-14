By Brian Hantuba

A woman of Monze’s Nabukuyu Village has complained about the alleged enrollment of youths at the expense of vulnerable elderly people under the social cash transfer scheme.

Mildred Moonga narrates to Byta FM News that officers from the Ministry of Community Development and Social Welfare have previously visited her village to enroll new beneficiaries, however saying the vulnerable were left out.

She questions the criteria by which youths were selected, saying the beneficiaries are wasting the money on luxuries such as skin lightening creams, while those in desperate need of support wallow in poverty.

Moonga was speaking during a community interface hosted by the Civil Society for Poverty Reduction – CSPR in Nabukuyu Village in Monze.

Monze District Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Audrey Chinyama, clarified that females between the ages of 19 and 64 qualify to benefit from social cash transfer if they have households that they look after.

She stated that beneficiaries must either be widows or not married to qualify for the financial support.