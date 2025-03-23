MOPANI COPPER  MINE  DRAGGED TO COURT OVER MUFULIRA ‘BLACK MOUNTAIN’

MOPANI DRAGGED TO COURT OVER MUFULIRA ‘BLACK MOUNTAIN’



The Lusaka High Court has granted an interim order of injunction, restraining Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) from interfering with the quiet possession and operations by the holder of a Small Scale Exploration License and four Artisanal Mining Licenses holders at Slug Dump No. 1, commonly known as the Black Mountain, in Kankoyo area of Mufulira District, Copperbelt Province.





Last year, the government awarded one exploration license to a Zambian company called Digi Wave Branding Limited and four artisanal mining licenses to Zambians citizens, namely ;Voster Hampako, ⁠Mushongo, ⁠Georgina Muleya Mwansa and ⁠Febian Mubuyaeta.





These licenses remain valid and they were issued for a period of two (2) years.



Mopani has since resisted to allow the five to access the licensed areas and conduct their exploration and mining activities.



Mopani claims that Slug Dump No. 1 belongs to Mopani.





In an interview with a representative of the Lincenses’ Holders, they believe that the exploitation of Slug Dump No. 1 is long over.



“Their plan is to provide empowerment to youths and women of Mufulira to the value exceeding $50million”.





The Licenses’ Holders claim that at full operations, they can provided nearly 3000 direct and indirect jobs to the people of Mufulira.



The Licenses Holders also feel the delayed operations is eating into the validity period of their licenses.





According to the High Court order, Mopani, whether by itself servants or agents or whosoever otherwise is restrained from interfering with the quite possession enjoyment and conducting of exploration activities and artisanal mining activities as stipulated in the exploration license and artisanal mining rights in accordance with the terms and conditions attached to the licenses.





The Mufulira Black Mountain is a highly valuable asset, boasting an estimated 13 million tonnes of slug containing copper, gold, cobalt and other minerals with a staggering worth of over $2 billion USD.



By Francis Chipalo

March 23, 2025

©️ KUMWESU