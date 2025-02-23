MOPANI COPPER MINE EMPOWERS YOUNG WOMEN WITH COPPER JEWELLERY TRAINING



Mopani Copper Mine has launched a pioneering copper jewelry training program aimed at empowering young women in Zambia.





The program is part of the Women in Mining initiative, and has already trained 20 young women from Kankoyo and Kantanshi Constituency communities.



The three-month training program focused on youth skills development, equipping the young women with skills to produce complex and simple copper jewelry artifacts.





Mopani Copper Mine invested $35,000 in the program, demonstrating its commitment to promoting sustainable economic growth and empowering young women in Zambia.





Speaking at the Mopani Copper Exhibition in Mufulira, Mopani Copper Mine’s Chief Services Officer, Oscar Matebele says the skills acquired by the young women will enable them to produce truly Zambian-made products that can compete on the global stage.



District Administrative Officer Zakeyo Kamanga, speaking on behalf of Mufulira District Commissioner, emphasized the initiative’s role in fostering economic growth.





Foundation Project Manager at the Foundation for the Realization of Economic Empowerment (FREE), Dawn Close noted that the project has seen an increase in sales from $740 million to $1 trillion in 2024.





Meanwhile, Mufulira Mayor Tanaeli Kamanga described the initiative as a key potential in the country’s economic boosting.