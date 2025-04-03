MOPANI COPPER MINES FIRES 190 EMPLOYEES FOR COLLUDING WITH SUPPLIERS



Mopani Copper Mines has dismissed approximately 190 employees for collaborating with suppliers and contractors to deliver substandard products to the company.





MCM-Chief Executive Officer Charles Sakanya announced this during a visit by Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe and Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo to the Mufulira plant.





Mr. Sakanya acknowledged concerns from local contractors and suppliers regarding delayed payments, warning that some businesses are pricing themselves out of the market.





Despite these challenges, Mr. Sakanya reaffirmed Mopani’s commitment to extending its operational lifespan from 30 years to 50 years through ongoing exploration and expansion, supporting local businesses, and fostering growth and development in local communities.



By Respite Kaoma

Mafken FM