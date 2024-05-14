Mopani sale will be reversed on the day President Hichilema will exit State House in 2026- Kalaba

Mopani sale will be reversed – Kalaba

THE sale of Mopani Copper Mines to a Dubai-based company, Delta Mining Limited, a subsidiary of International Resource Holdings shall be reversed on the day President Hakainde Hichilema will exit State House in 2026, Harry Kalaba has declared.

Mr Kalaba, the leader of Citizens First says the sale of Mopani is one of the country’s biggest corruption scandal ever and that those involved should begin preparing themselves because the transaction was against the Constitution.

He said that President Hichilema had brazenly breached the Constitution, the country's supreme law by selling 51 percent of Mopani shares without the approval of Parliament as dictated by law