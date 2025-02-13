MORE CDF GOING TOWARDS MEETINGS AND NOT COMMUNITY PROJECTS- Fred M’membe

MORE CDF GOING TOWARDS MEETINGS AND NOT COMMUNITY PROJECTS



The CDF as designed under Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s UPND government is a scam, and a conduit for corruption. Mr Hichilema and his government should explain why the bulk of the CDF allocation is going towards meetings instead of commuity project. (Also see Auditor General’s report 2023).



It was clear from the onset that Mr Hichilema and the UPND government’s CDF policy was merely for political patronage and stealing, and not to solve the numerous problems Zambians are facing today. We saw this early enough and cautioned Mr Hichilema and his league that this policy was not only a disaster for the country, but was bound to fail because constituencies across the country had no capacity to administer these huge resources.



On face value, CDF appears nice when cash is being thrown around carelessly but the truth is, it’s not taking us anywhere. It is merely a breeding ground for corruption. For instance, how can one explain the disbursement of K5.3 million to 373 beneficiaries whose identities remain unknown? How can the local authority disburse such huge amounts of cash to untraceable recipients, with no traceable business operations associated with them? just how can such huge sums of money be disbursed to individuals that were not on the list of beneficiaries?



The answer is simple: this was expected because the entire CDF policy is anchored on systematic corruption, embezzlement, inducement, bribery, connivance, and political patronage. The misapplication and thoughtless throwing of cash to UPND cadres under the guise of CDF allocations, is deliberate. It’s all planned! They have agreed to be recklessly dishing out taxpayer’s money amongst themselves whilst pretending to be lifting people’s burdens or fostering development, yet the principle objective is looting.



We insist that the CDF policy is a disaster and it will not have any meaningful impact on our already overburdened citizens. Whether they increase the CDF allocations a hundredfold, nothing will change. The statistics will keep showing that poverty is increasing exponentially countrywide.



Zambia deserves better! We need to find new and responsible leaders. 2026, focus your eyes on SP.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party