More Condemn Laura Miti’s Reaction To Tutwa Ngulube’s Death.

As a Chisoma Lombe writes…

There are so many things that are factual in life but that one doesn’t need to voice out. That’s what ubuntu means, that’s what wisdom means, that’s what being responsible means, that’s what maturity means.

On the other hand, having no control of your mouth is known as ‘ubupuba’, ‘umungulu’ or ‘ubututu’ in my language.

Even if ba wiso cipondo, you can’t say, ‘Ba tata cipondo’. If someone dies you don’t utter certain words unprovoked because the person is unable to defend oneself.

“Some guy died yesterday. He was a political nuisance. That he has died doesn’t change my views of him. Let’s not be hypocritical about it. Sorry! No tears here!” reads Laura Miti’s Facebook post, in part.

Have Your Say: What advice would you give the human rights commissioner following her latest outburts?