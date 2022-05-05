MORE CREDITORS WILLING TO NEGOTIATE OVER THE DEBT- HH

By Scoop Reporter

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has indicated that more creditors over Zambia’s debt have shown willingness to join the common debt treatment framework.

President Hichilema says he was delighted yesterday to receive a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), headed by Senior Legal Counsel and Mission Chief, Tina Burjaliani, which is undertaking a Governance Diagnostic assessment which Government requested in November 2021.

He says the Governance Diagnostic Assessment is essential to gauge potential vulnerabilities in our public finance system and to create safeguards that mitigate against corruption, leakage, and mismanagement.

“We had a good discussion about the IMF programme and shared our expectations. We also shared our optimism to conclude our debt discussions now that more creditors have indicated their willingness to join the Common Debt Treatment Framework.

“Ms. Burjaliani assured us that the Governance Diagnostic Report will be concluded in good time and made public. Our Government’s priority is to reconstruct our economy,” President Hichilema said.