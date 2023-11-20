MORE DEMAND LIMITED TENURE FOR MPs, COUNCILORS

GOVERNANCE and Human Rights Activist, Wesley Miyanda, has reaffirmed the need to limit the number of terms one can serve as a Member of Parliament and Councilor to two.

Miyanda is of the observation that when one holds political office for too long, they tend to become comfortable and end up underperforming to the expectations of their communities.

He tells Byta FM News that being a Member of Parliament should not be seen as personal-to-holder as is the case in some constituencies across the country where some individuals have served for too long.

Another Good-Governance Advocate, Ngande Mwanajiti, has reiterated the need to have term limits for Members of Parliament and Councilors for democracy to flourish.

Mwanajiti states that for a country that pronounces itself as democratic, personalizing offices such as that of Member of Parliament will suffice.

