MORE DOGS DIE FROM SUSPECTED AFLATOXIN CONTAMINATION



Another dog owner in Lusaka has shared harrowing experience of seeing her dogs drop dead due to suspected aflatoxin contamination in their food.



An unhappy Sarafina Chinyanta has told Diamond Media from her home that since the scandal was unearthed by a whistleblower recently, three dogs of her five pets have died and indications point to the dreaded aflatoxins.



Meanwhile, the Zambia Compulsory Standard Agency (ZCSA) has assured consumers and trading outlets that all the mealie meal brands currently in supply on the market are safe for human consumption.



Executive Director, Gerald Chizinga says working with other state institutions, the agency has implemented adequate measures to safeguard the health and safety of consumers following the detection of elevated aflatoxin levels in some batches of mealie meal and dog food.



DMZ