MORE EMBRACE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S AND NEW DAWN VISION

The defections of PF members and opposition in Livingstone to the UPND party and its alliance partners simply shows that the party is attractive and will continue to grow.

I would like to welcome Mr Evans Fenete Mubukwanu to the UPND party, those that may not know him he is one of the prominent business men in Livingstone who holds a number of successful business portfolios.

It is important to note, for the party to continue growing, mobilization and tapping into grass root voters is key.

The UPND party is now in power, making sure developmental programs reaches the grass root is very important.

I can only appeal to all those elected to serve our people to get on the ground and make sure that President Hakainde Hichilema and New Dawn government’s agenda to serve our people is actualized.

Akalemwa Stefan Sumbwa (Aka)