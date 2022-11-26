MORE FEMALES GETTING ORAL CANCER BECAUSE OF S*X AND ALCOHOL – DENTAL SURGEON

MORE FEMALES GETTING ORAL CANCER BECAUSE OF SEX AND ALCOHOL – DENTAL SURGEON

WHILE oral cancer cases are recorded in people aged 40 and above and are more common in males than females, the trend is said to be changing due to an increase in females engaging in oral sex, excessive smoking and alcohol abuse.

Kitwe Teaching Hospital dental surgeon Dominic Muswala said in a recent interview that oral sex is the commonest cause of oral cancer spread, through infections from the human papilloma virus followed by cigarette smoking and alcohol consumption.

As an institution, Kitwe Teaching Hospital records about four cases on a monthly basis and about 50 on an annual basis.

Dr Muswala described the figure as high.

He said people who abuse alcohol but do not smoke have a lower chance of contracting oral cancer unless they consume alcohol and smoke cigarettes.

“Smoking makes the risk of contracting oral cancer higher but a combination of the two makes the risk more extreme,” he said.

Dr Muswala said most of the people who are diagnosed with oral cancer do not live for long because they…

( Read More in Daily Mail)