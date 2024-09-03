MORE FOREIGN BASED PLAYERS JOIN CHIPOLOPOLO CAMP IN ABIDJAN



Denmark based attacking midfielder Edward Chilufya who is on the books of Midtylland and Songa Chipyoka of Hapoel Petach Tikva have become the latest players to join the Chipolopolo camp in Abidjan.



The duo’s arrival brings the number of foreign based players to five following the arrival of Stoppilla Sunzu, Kings Kangwa and Gift Mphande earlier.



With the the consolidated assemblage of players arriving from Lusaka, coach Avram Grant has 15 players in camp with the full complement expected by Tuesday.



Zambia has set up base in Abidjan as part of their build up for Friday’s Group G Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations match against Coted’Ivoire in Bouake.



The local contingent comprises Lawrence Mulenga, Victor Chabu, Toaster Nsabata, Kenneth Kasanga, Dominic Chanda, Killian Kanguluma, Kabaso Chongo, Zachariah Chilongoshi and Tandi Mwape.



FAZ