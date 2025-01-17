MORE GIRLS THAN BOYS ATTAIN 2024 GRADE 12 SCHOOL CERTIFICATES – ECZ



Examinations Council of Zambia executive director Dr Michael Chilala has revealed that more girls than boys have attained Grade 12 school certificates in the 2024 examinations.



Mr Chilala said that more girls sat for the school certificate examinations.



“We have observed a few interesting things that have arisen from the efforts the ministry is putting in place to ensure that girl children stay in school, having more girls sit for exams is an achievement,” he said.





He stated that there are no major variations, however, between the boys’ and girls’ performance among those who sat for the exams.



Mr Chilala also said that despite more girls attaining certificates, the quality of those certificates should also be considered.





“Although the girls are getting more school certificates, we still have to emphasize the quality of their certificates,” he added.



He reassured that the Examinations Council of Zambia team remains ready to continue supporting the Ministry of Education and implement the ministry’s instructions, especially with regards to the new curriculum.





“We have started preparations, and we will work with the ministry until we can achieve the goals,” he concluded.





Meanwhile, Ministry of education permanent secretary for administration ms Noriana Muneku said that for the last three years, the ministry of education has been extremely consistent in making sure that all examinations are not just done properly, conducted with precision but also announced at the right time.



ZR