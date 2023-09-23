More Hardship Expected As Brent Crude Hits Us$92.50 Per Barrel- Fred M’membe

MORE HARDSHIP EXPECTED AS BRENT CRUDE HITS US$92.50 PER BARREL

As of September 21, 2023, oil prices were trading at US$92.50, and analysts indicate that it will rise to US$100.

International oil prices are one key variable in the determining of fuel prices. The second variable is the exchange rate, which has deteriorated further since the last price review, selling at over K21 per dollar as of today.

We can, therefore, confidently expect a fuel price increase at the end of September. While external factors are beyond our control, we do to some extent have control over the exchange rate to improve dollar inflows into the country, measures such as removing mining concessions and suspending fuel taxes on a temporary basis to allow a breathing space for consumers.

Sadly, none of these measures can be taken without breaching the IMF conditions. So we expect consumers to have to tighten their belts further.

How long can a piece of string be stretched before it snaps? Can consumers absorb continuous price increases before they snap and die of hunger?

Can our citizens absorb these high prices? The answer is a categorical NO.

What practical measures can we immediately put in place to cushion the suffering of citizens, at least on a temporary basis? We can remove taxes on fuel on a temporary basis; we can remove mining concessions. Unfortunately, we are tied to an IMF agreement that will not allow this.

So how has the much-celebrated IMF extended facility helped our economy?

How has the much-celebrated debt restructuring helped the economy?

How have the numerous MoUs signed by Mr Hakainde Hichilema helped our economy from the 51 presidential trips?

How has the US$8 billion investment pledge announced by the ZDA improved our economy?

Sadly it’s getting worse rather than better.

Cry my beloved country!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party