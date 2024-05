MORE JOBS: BELOW ARE THE COMPANIES REGISTERED UNDER EAGLES HOLDING LIMITED (UNDER ZNS)

Eagles Plus Trading (Eagles Mealie meal)

Eagles Security Alert Security Company

Eagles Fuels and Lubricants

Eagles Exploration and Minerals

Eagles Bus Services

Eagles Blocks and Pavers

Eagles Fumigation & Sanitation

Eagles Events and Advertisement

So far, Eagles Plus Trading, and Eagles Security Alert Security Company are operational.