More Liverpool players appear on Saudi Pro League’s wish list

Officials from the Saudi Pro League are reportedly considering bids for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez in the upcoming transfer window.

Following the loss of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia last year, Liverpool anticipates further interest, with Mohamed Salah also being targeted by league authorities.

According to reports, Saudi officials plan to alter their transfer strategy, focusing on younger talents rather than older players.

Both Diaz and Gomez, aged 27, are viewed as potential acquisitions amid uncertainty at Anfield following Jurgen Klopp’s departure as manager.

While Diaz’s future has been the subject of speculation, Liverpool may be inclined to sell him given his contract situation and a reported valuation of £75m.

Gomez, on the other hand, was targeted by Saudi Arabia last summer but remained at Liverpool due to Klopp’s preference.

With three years remaining on his contract, Liverpool retains control over Gomez’s future, though player preferences may influence decisions in the upcoming window.