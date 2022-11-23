“More Prayers And Fasting Will Be Needed For PF To Bounce Back In 2026” – Edgar Lungu’s Political Advisor Chris Zumani

“MORE PRAYERS AND FASTING WILL BE NEEDED FOR PF TO BOUNCE BACK IN 2026”

“HH has made a huge difference with real fiscal decentralization by loading millions of money into local communities.i.e K26 million annually per constituency; he is employing in masses and improving his free education policy.

If these programs work out and benefit majority masses among others countrywide, PF may need more prayers and fasting for 2026; and

As long as they can use it prudently and improve the economy as well as empower the lives of many Zambians, the IMF loan will remain a huge strength of HH regardless of what PF and UPND critics say. Until the IMF loan conditions start making many citizens angry, cry, mourn and fume, it will remain HH’s strength for now than a weakness.”

By Dr. Zumani Zimba, PhD – Political Science and former Political Advisor to President Edgar Lungu.