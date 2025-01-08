MORE RAISE CONCERN OVER THE SAFETY OF INCARCERATED YOUTH  “WHY ME” AS POLICE IS CHALLENGED TO PROVE HE IS ALIVE

MORE RAISE CONCERN OVER THE SAFETY OF INCARCERATED YOUTH KAPWEPWE AS POLICE IS CHALLENGED TO PROVE HE IS ALIVE



By KBN TV



More citizens have continued to express their concerns on social media over the safety and well-being of Francis Kapwepwe, a Zambian youth who has been in police detention for many months for alleged hate speech.





A scan through social media pages shows numerous individuals posting Kapwepwe’s picture and challenging the State and Police to prove that the controversial youth is well and alive.





Those who have been part of this crusade include Matero Member of Parliament, Miles Sampa, who drove to a Livingstone prison where Kapwepwe is believed to be detained but was turned away and prevented from accessing the detainee.





Socialist Party leader, Dr Fred M’membe has also continued to raise the red flag, challenging the Government and Police to calm public concerns that Kapwepwe might be in danger.





Since he was arrested, Kapwepwe who is predominantly from the Copperbelt, was transported to Livingstone and has never been seen in public or seen being presented before any competent court for trial.