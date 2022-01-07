MORE THAN 3,000 FOREIGNERS TRADING ON THE STREETS OF LUSAKA CBD, SAYS LUSAKA MAYOR

Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala has revealed that over 3,000 foreigners are trading in Lusaka Central Business District.

Ms. Chitangala says the foreigners who hail from Rwanda,Zimbabwe , Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania sell various goods such as second hand clothes, biscuits, alcohol, plaiting hair among others.

She says most of them do not have valid documents to trade and live in Zimbabwe and have even applied for market stalls at City market.

Speaking when she featured on Hot FM’s Breakfast show, Ms.Chitangala says most of the foreigners are even using fake Zambian names to conceal their real identities and some of them sleep at Intercity Terminus thereby causing congestion at the station.

Ms. Chitangala has warned that the council in collaboration with Immigration department will soon remove the foreigners from the city in order to restore sanity.