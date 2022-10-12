MORE THAN 65 LOCAL SKILLED WORKERS RESIGN FROM CHILANGA CEMENT IN THE LAST 10 MONTHS AFTER CHINESE TAKEOVER

By Chileshe Mwango

More than 65 local skilled employees have resigned from Chilanga Cement in the last 10 months after the takeover of the cement factory by a Chinese Company, Huaxin Limited.

The 65 have since been replaced by expatriates from china much to the concern of Labour Minister Brenda Tambatamba who has toured the company after receiving several complaints from the affected workers at the company, said government is worried that while it is working on ensuring skills enhancement among locals, Chilanga Cement is frustrating the agenda by replacing Zambian employees with expatriates.

Ms. Tambatamba expressed displeasure at the fact that the new employer has altered conditions of service for the workers while some senior management officers are also reportedly not allowed to take part in management meetings.

And in his response, Huaxin Limited Chief Executive Officer Jianping Chai said the bringing of expatriates was as a result of the status of the plant which is not as good as they expected at the time of the takeover.

Mr. Chai who spoke through an interpreter said the company followed the right procedure in bringing in the expatriates adding that most of the workers that have left did so for greener pastures and other personal reasons.

PHOENIX NEWS