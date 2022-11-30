MORE WARD ELECTIONS ON 20TH JANUARY 2023



The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set Friday, January 20th, 2023 for ward by elections.



The by-elections will take place in Itala Ward( Lunga District), Kashikishi Ward ( Chimbamilonga-Nsama), Kapanda Ward,( Lukashya-Kasama) and Nyatanda Ward ( Chavuma).



This follows the resignations of Ward Councillors in the areas.

ECZ has also set 15th December as day of nominations for candidates.



This is according to a media notice issued by Corporate Affairs Manager, Patricia Luhanga.