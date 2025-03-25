MORGAN MUNDA STRENGTHENS MOBILIZATION IN CHAWAMA



The United Party for National Development (UPND) aspiring candidate for Chawama Constituency, Morgan Munda, has intensified his door-to-door mobilization efforts to engage with residents.





Addressing the people of John Howard Ward 3, Mr. Munda urged the community to continue believing in the policies of the New Dawn Government, which he said have significantly improved the welfare of the people, especially the youth.





He highlighted his role in coordinating the recruitment of thousands of cholera volunteers at Heroes Stadium, a move that played a crucial part in the fight against the disease.





Mr. Munda expressed gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for increasing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which has positively impacted communities through infrastructure development, skills training, loans, and grants.





He also commended the President for prioritizing youth employment in key sectors such as education, health, and defense, creating numerous opportunities for young people.



Other notable achievements he mentioned include the reinstatement of meal allowances for public university students and the awarding of bursaries to support higher education.





Mr. Munda assured residents that, once elected, he would prioritize the provision of clean and safe drinking water to improve public health in Chawama.





He further pledged to tackle sanitation challenges in the constituency, ensuring a healthier and more dignified living environment for all residents.



© UPND MEDIA