Expelled Secretary General, Morgan Ng'ona announces expulsion of Miles Sampa, appoints Robert Chabinga as Acting President.
So tragic, the same sword Sampa used on others has been used against him. Soon he too will have his Matero Seat declared vacant. What a sad ending to this drama. It would appear the SAMPA group were political terrorists armed with political granades. Already 9 granades have exploded with one to go.
What a Circus! Comedy may be. Mr Bean Sampa fired by Mr Fawlty Ng’ona while Eddie Murphy Chabinga acts as President.
It is like jungle life
This is what happens when you abuse the law and Institutions of the state to fix your political opponent…You end up destroying a country. This Ng’ona knows how state Institutions were being used to fix the Patriotic Front …and he has continued from where Sampa Left..
And the Mingalatoon, being a Mingalatoon will continue with his childish and useless mischief… Again our courts will be turned into a charade…so too will Nellie Mutti’s National Assembly.. already she has declared 9 Parliamentary seats vacant! For what? Because Miles Sampa has decided to reconcile with ECL!! Bwafya.
And we will again be treated to nonsense at the Registrar of Societies… Robert Chabinga as the new PF President! When will this stupidity end mwebantu? We are tired of this negative energy from the Mingalatoon.
Wapya muzi.
Too bad and hopefully sampa ,Ngona and Edgar lungu they can meet to discuss this issue,I don’t want to see what PF criminals did to mmd.
No one will miss PF ( Idi Amin) unless you benefited from them. They were toxic and still unrepentant. Bye bye PF
The buriel of PF as a party.
Behaviour Management is critical in this case of PF.Understanding change is very important and it’s management.When PF lost power to UPND the leaders of PF did not have a serious meeting on how to address the new situation of becoming opposition party.And some members who held senior positions decided to announce their resignations.Later on some denounced their resignations and came back.That was the beginning of trouble.In management responsibility and authority go together.One can not only have one without the other.Meaning when you have authority then you have the responsibility.Who is to do what when where and how.Now it appears they even got scared of HH so much thinking he would deal with them badly because they didn’t handle him well when he was in opposition..Now HH did not revenge and concentrated on national development and uniting the nation .And stopped cadreism and pronounced one Zambia one people.He further told his cadres to obey the rule of law.No going to bus stops, markets and intercity bus stations.If found breaking the law you are on your own.When PF saw peace and tranquility flowing in the country,those who ran away started coming back from their hiding places.ECL hands power to Lubinda.Later Lubinda announced the convention.Nakachinda is given portfolio and later amounts for presidential contenders is announced.The convention dates start changing.Money for convention not enough.ECL shows signs of being around.Meetings and meetings.Sampa holds convention at Mulungushi international center.He is elected party president.Court injunction effected.ECL announces participating in active politics.Court cases changing gears.Sampa visits ECL reconciliation is noticed.Who expelling who.MPs expelled.parliament upholds.Court to be visited again.