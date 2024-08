Morocco pays Olympic Gold medalists $200,000, Silver medalists $140,000 and Bronze medalists $84,000 each.



This is the highest reward for Olympic medalists in Africa.



South Africa pays its Olympic Gold medalists $37,000, Silver medalists $19,000 and Bronze medalists $7,000 each.



Nigeria pays its Olympic Gold medalists $15,000, Silver medalists $10,000 and Bronze medalists $7,000 each.



Kenya pays its Olympic Gold medalists $10,000, Silver medalists $7,500 and Bronze medalists $5,000 each.



