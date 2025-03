🇷🇺🇺🇦MOSCOW BACKS BELARUS FOR RUSSIA-UKRAINE-U.S PEACE TALKS



The Kremlin reportedly supports Minsk as the “best place” for potential peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S., following a proposal by Belarusian President Lukashenko, that he made during my interview with him.





Lukashenko:



“Tell Trump that I invite him here with Putin and Zelensky.”





Peskov:



“This issue has not been raised or discussed in any way.



But, of course, for us, Minsk is the best place.”