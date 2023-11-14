MOSIMANE LEAVES AL WAHDA

Al Wahda confirmed Mosimane’s exit on Friday afternoon.

Now MT Sports have released a statement, in which Mosimane thanks Al Wahda, and wishes them the best for the future

“MT Sports Marketing and Management can confirm that Coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team have parted ways with Al Wahda Football Club, with immediate effect,” the statement read

“Coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team joined Al Wahda Football Club in June 2023, taking charge of the UAE Pro League squad.

“The South African-led technical team guided Al Wahda Football Club to the Arab Club Champions Cup quarter- final stage in August 2023, which they played away in Saudi Arabia.

“Al Wahda Football Club currently sits in 5th position on the log, 5 points behind the league leaders.

“Furthermore, Al Wahda Football Club remains a contender for the ADIB Cup after eliminating Emirates F.C. 8-0 in their last cup fixture.

“Coach Pitso Mosimane would like to thank the Al Wahda Football Club, the Board, players, staff, and supporters for their warm welcome and support, since joining the club earlier this year, and wish them well for the remainder of the season and future endeavours.”