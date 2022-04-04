MOST 2.8M ARE NOT UPND, THEY WERE MOTIVATED TO VOTE AGAINST PF

A youth activist, Maxwell Nsama has reminded the UPND that most people that voted against the PF did so not necessarily to vote for the UPND.

He said the UPND was a beneficiary of the vote against the PF.

Nsama said the 2.8million voters are not necessarily UPND, they are from other parties and many are non-partisan.

Maxwell Nsama Wrote;

“The mistake that the UPND are miscalculating is that they think that the 2.8million Voters were entirely HH-UPND Supporters… The truth is that those affiliated to other Political Parties including non-partisans voted for HH due the Campaign Messages that seemed to have solutions to all problems that each person was and is subjected to… If only the UPND should practice humility to Co-Operate with the People of Zambia to promote our Constitutional National Values & Principles then we shall be united enjoying Security and Prosperity no matter the Challenges unlike being arrogant to seek Political Glory. Political Parties are instituted to share Political Interests and not for Political Hostility.”-Maxwell Nsama