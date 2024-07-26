Most beautiful woman in the world revealed

The science of beauty has listed the top ten most attractive women in the world, according to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which measures physical perfection.

Anya Taylor-Joy topped the scientific poll for being the most beautiful woman in the world.

Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks’ idea of the “perfect looking woman”.

Dune star Zendaya, 27, was second with 94.37 per cent, model Bella Hadid, 27, was third with 94.35 per cent and Barbie actress Margot Robbie, 33, was fourth with 93.43 per cent.

Below is a list of the ten most beautiful women in the world and their Golden Ratio scores.

Anya Taylor-Joy – 94.66%

Zendaya – 94.37%

Bella Hadid – 94.35%

Margot Robbie – 93.43%

Song Hye-Kyo – 92.67%

Beyoncé – 92.4%

Taylor Swift – 91.64%

Zhang Ziyi – 91.51%

Alia Bhatt – 91.14%

Nazanin Boniadi – 90.89%

Dr Julian De Silva pinpointed which stars had the most beautiful nose, eyes, eyebrows, chin, lips, forehead and face shape:

Nose – Nazanin Boniadi 97.4%

Eyes – Song Hye-Kyo 99.7%

Lips – Zendaya 99.5%

Eyebrows – Anya Taylor-Joy 94%

Chin – Bella Hadid 99.7%

Forehead – Zendaya/Anya Taylor-Joy 98%

Face Shape – Beyoncé 99.6%

All the top ten were close to the perfect score which is 100 per cent. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques by Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, who uses the technology in his work.