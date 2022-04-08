By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

THE PF government in 2021 contracted a debt of K12.2 billion to pay PF cadres and members of parliament who were contractors and suppliers, charges UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa.

He said the debt mainly in the Ministry of Local Government was contrary to the 2021 national budget provisions.

“The only thing that they (PF) left us alive with was the unsustainable mountain of debt, international and local debt which we are now grappling with…that is where we as government are expecting that the attention of citizens should be. To dismantle the international and local debt. And as a matter of fact most of the local debt is owed to Patriotic Front cadres and members of parliament who shall soon be named, because they were the suppliers and contractors especially in the Ministry of Local Government,” Mweetwa said during a media briefing at Government Lodge on Wednesday.

“Almost every member of parliament of the PF was either a contractor or a supplier to government and that is why the government has instituted a forensic audit to create integrity of numbers to see which contractor was genuine and which one supplied air because in the national budget of 2021 they had budgeted for K1.2 billion for local contractors but they contracted K12.2 billion contrary to the provisions of the budget. And most of the debt was to pay PF cadres and members of parliament and they know this.”

Mweetwa said the allegations by PF members that the UPND had departed from its electoral promises were not true.