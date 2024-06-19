Most of the dirty f!ghts and k!llings in history were connected to p£nis and v@gina – Catholic priest says

A Nigerian Catholic Priest, Fr. Kelvin Ugwu, is of the opinion that most of the dirty fights and killings in history were connected to people fighting over p£nis and v@gina.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Fr Ugwu wrote;

‘’In 1 King 21, Ahab with the help of his babe Jezebel took over the land belonging to Naboth after Jezey baby conspired and killed Naboth so that her boo Ahab will be happy. Where is Ahab and Jezebel today?

In 2 Samuel 11, Davido took Uriah’s wife and made her his baby mama. Then he set Uriah up and got him killed just to possess Bathsheba as his permanent babe and sweetheart. Where is David and Bathsheba today?

In Mark 6, Herod killed John the Baptist just to please his Babe and her daughter who was using her backkasi to twe-twe for him on his birthday. Herod’s babe was the same woman he snatched from Philip his brother. Where is Herod and Herodias today?

Most of the dirty fights and killings in history were connected to penis and vagina, male and female fighting over mating right…or male and female lovers ganging up to cause evil. Where are they all today?

There are some of you reading this who are fighting dirty fights even to the point of hating your entire family and friends because of a woman; there are some of you insulting and bearing evil plots over your friends just because of a man… There are some of you allowing your man or woman to control you into doing evil so you can continue to have mating rights… I have been mandated to ask you to please ask yourself, are those fights and malice and bitterness and evil plans really worth it?

Please reconsider your actions. . . ‘’