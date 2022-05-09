By Chilufya Tayali

MOST OF THE PRAISE SINGERS FIKOPO AND GULLIBLE – GET IT FROM ME NO MONEY WAS DISBURSED

Look at how some of the “Praise singer” media and “Kandiles” are reporting the matter, of Joseph Ngulube, as if he got the money.

No one got the money, Mr. Ngulube is being charged for #ATTEMPTING, not that he got the money, because money was not paid.

Don’t be misled by the simple spreadsheet done by some praise singer, it’s bogus.

I will give you more data tomorrow on various issues including Azadi Investments which is being alleged to have constructed the Infrastructure Ministry office and Chitotela’s house, it is not true.

For tonight I am on strike because tamulendishamo, yet I am helping a lot of you to get clarity on matters, ala mwe…. even a public lawyer must be paid.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!