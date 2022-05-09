By Chilufya Tayali
MOST OF THE PRAISE SINGERS FIKOPO AND GULLIBLE – GET IT FROM ME NO MONEY WAS DISBURSED
Look at how some of the “Praise singer” media and “Kandiles” are reporting the matter, of Joseph Ngulube, as if he got the money.
No one got the money, Mr. Ngulube is being charged for #ATTEMPTING, not that he got the money, because money was not paid.
Don’t be misled by the simple spreadsheet done by some praise singer, it’s bogus.
I will give you more data tomorrow on various issues including Azadi Investments which is being alleged to have constructed the Infrastructure Ministry office and Chitotela’s house, it is not true.
For tonight I am on strike because tamulendishamo, yet I am helping a lot of you to get clarity on matters, ala mwe…. even a public lawyer must be paid.
You are silly. Is that why you call those who voted for this government. What nerve. Don’t be arrogant and cheeky just because you want to be offensive. These stupid episodes of yours will soon land you into trouble.
In fact you are the leak of information from government workers which you are miscommunicating it’s high time your are charged and you reveal who your informers are. There are laws against this you know.
On your intended program to upset the masses I advise you to cease because it is not wise. There is a limit to everything
Don’t take people for granted. Be wise and just offer checks and balances.