MOST OPPOSITION MP’S EYEING UPND – PF MP



CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the ruling party has always been attractive, hence opposition PF members of Parliament wanting to join.





On Sunday, President Hakainde Hichilema revealed that some MPs from the former ruling party were approaching him for the possibility of crossing to the ruling party.





Meanwhile, PF Chama South MP Davison Mung’andu says President Hakainde Hichilema was 100 percent correct when he said that opposition MPs are making night calls lobbying for space in UPND.





In an interview, Mr Mung’andu urged progressive individual opposition MPs to wake up and work with Government.





“The President was spot-on in what he was saying. Members of Parliament should wake up; they will be shocked that those that are cheering them on to opposing government are the ones that have already made calls with President Hakainde Hichilema. These are politics. Actually, he was 100 percent correct, so it is up to individual members of Parliament to wake up.



Daily Mail