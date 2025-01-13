Most politicians are scammers, Mwaliteta warns public



UPND Lusaka Province chairman Obviously Mwaliteta has warned that most people who desire to be in public office are just political scammers.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/18bUBxdEAn/?mibextid=oFDknk



Mwaliteta stated that the public needed to look with both eyes and listen with both ears when they elect their leaders.





Meanwhile, the UPND leader noted that since the ruling party came into power, parents and guardians are no longer stressed with school fees as they are now investing the money meant for educating their children into other viable economic activities.





He therefore stated that PF should not even imagine forming government again.



Mwaliteta added that more than two million children are back in school since the UPND took office.





“We need to be reminded that with the re-introduction of free education in Zambia, more than two million children are back into schools, implying that they were once in school but their parents couldn’t afford to pay fees hence dropping out, but all thanks go to our party in government through President Hichilema for walking his campaign talk and fulfilling learning for all policy,” he said.





“It is therefore illogical for some people who destroyed the education sector to hallucinate that they will come back to rule our country. So we urge the people of Lusaka and the entire nation to be aware of people who desire to be in public office as most of them are just political scammers.”



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 13, 2025