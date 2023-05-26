“Most Zambian legend Players were younger and fitter that’s why they have won”- Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert

Most Zambian players were quite young and fitter – Patrick Kluivert



Most of the Zambian players were quite young so they were a lot fitter, says Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert after his team was beaten 3-0 by Chipolopolo 2012 legends.



The biggest name featuring in the match, Ronaldinho was substituted a few minutes before the match finished, but not before he had produced his famous ‘merry dance’ on Jonas Sakuwaha.