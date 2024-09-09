Mother arrested For Burning Son After Eating Soya Pieces Meant For Supper

Police in Mangochi have arrested 41-year-old woman identified as Gladys Lingoni, for allegedly burning her biological son who was accused of misusing Soya Pieces Meal.



Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer Amina Daudi, the mother was on run after committing the offensive and she reported to the crime Sunday last week at Makawa Trading Center , TA Mponda before fleeing the area into hiding.



“The woman had bought soya pieces to be served for dinner. But the boy ate the relish before the dinner. As a result, the woman wrapped the boys hands in a plastic paper and burnt them,’ she says.



The boy was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital, where he was admitted for two days. Due to the severity of the burns on his hands, he was later transferred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for further treatment.



The woman was then arrested last evening and during questioning she claimed that she was frustrated with her son’s behavior of stealing relish, hence she wanted to teach him a lesson.



The suspect has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous harm, under Section 235 of the Penal Code.