MOTHER DIES IN ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AFTER DROPPING OFF HER CHILD AT BOARDING SCHOOL





Ms Catherine Mulanda, the Vice Secretary of Saint Andrew Kaggwa SCC, died on Tuesday evening in a Road Traffic Accident after dropping off her child at a boarding school.





Mulanda’s body, a Parishioner at Mary Assumption Catholic Church in Chilanga, was deposited at the at Kafue General Hospital mortuary.



MHSRIP🙏🏿



-Zambia Reports