Mother of the iconic Brazilian footballer Pele, Celeste Arantes, passed away at the age of 101 on Friday.

She had been in a vegetative state for the past five years and was unaware of her son’s death in 2022.

Pele’s former club Santos released a statement, which read: “Santos Futebol Clube is deeply sorry about the death of Celeste Arantes do Nascimento, the mother of our eternal king.

“She had 101 years of an inspiring life story. A black woman who faced endless adversities in life for the good of her family.”

The legendary Brazilian passed away in December 2022 at the age of 82 after a prolonged fight against cancer.

Prior to his death, he had struggled with kidney and prostate issues, undergoing surgery to address a colon tumor in 2021.

Pele was one of her three children, and initially, she opposed her son pursuing a career in professional football.

However, her stance evolved over time as he achieved greater success in the sport.