By Lucky Phiri

A seven year old boy of Lusaka is nursing serious injuries at the University Teaching Hospital after the mother sliced his private parts with a razor blade for stealing a piece of chicken from the pot.

The Irate neighbors managed to rush the boy to University Teaching Hospital UTH for medical attention.

According to neighbors, the mother identified as JESSY BANDA aged 28 started beating her child before undressing him and sliced his testicles with a razor blade.

A ZNBC News Crew which visited the house of the suspect found the door locked as the said woman had fled the scene.

Credit: ZNBC