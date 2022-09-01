A 22-year-old man of Chambishi in the Copperbelt Province has stabbed her mother to death for unknown reasons. 48-year-old Elizabeth Tiyango, a peasant farmer, was murdered by her son identified as Marvelous Tiyango in the Mwambashi area of Chambishi.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu said the incident occurred on 30th August 2022 in the presence of the deceased’s 12-year-old daughter.

Ms. Zulu narrated that the victim was cooking under a tree at the farm when her son suddenly appeared and started sharpening the knife.

He stoned her down and stabbed her with the knife all over her body and as she sustained a cut on the back, forehead and bleeding from the nose and he further dragged her from the field to the unfinished kiosk.

Ms. Zulu said Police have since arrested the suspect and he will appear in the courts of law soon.

“Murder, occurred on 30th August 2022 in Twikatane branch Mwambashi Chambishi, in which male Noah Tiyango of Mwambashi reported that his wife female Elizabeth Tiyango aged 48 a peasant farmer was murdered by his son by the name of Marvelous Tiyango aged 22 un employee of the same farm,” Ms. Zulu stated.

“Brief facts that the mother was cooking dry fish under the tree at the farm when her son suddenly appeared and started sharpening the knife, from there he started chasing her mother by stoning her on her back in the process she fell down and the son started stabbing her with the knife all over her body, the mother sustained a cut on the back, right arm, forehead and bleeding from the nose and he further dragged her from the field to the unfinished kiosk,” she said.

“All this happened in the presence of her daughter, a female juvenile aged 12, a school girl. Police visited the crime scene and deposited the body of the deceased in Chambishi Government Clinic Mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial arrest has been effected on the suspect and will appear in the courts of law soon,” Ms. Zulu said.