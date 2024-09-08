MOTHERLY SYMPATHY – NAWAKWI VISITS DETAINED GEN Z PROTESTERS, 11 DAYS ON!



FDD President Edith Nawakwi, a member of the United Kwacha Alliance, is visiting two Gen-Z protesters, Chanda Chikwanka, a 22-year-old female, and Jason Mwanza, who have been in detention for 11 days.



The detainees were exercising their constitutional right to protest against load shedding, youth unemployment, and the high cost of living.



Chikwanka, a University of Zambia graduate with a BA in Public Administration, is currently completing her MBA at the same institution.