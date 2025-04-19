Motsepe donates R190 million to support CAF African Schools Football Championships



Patrice Motsepe, the South African billionaire businessman and philanthropist, has made a significant contribution to African football by donating R190 million through the Motsepe Foundation to support the Confederation of African Football (CAF) African Schools Football Championships.



The tournament, scheduled to take place from April 21–26, 2025, in Accra, Ghana, will bring together top boys’ and girls’ teams from across the continent to compete for a share of R6 million in prize money.



Motsepe’s generous donation aims to advance youth development through a blend of sports and education, reinforcing his long-standing vision of elevating African football to global prominence. As part of the initiative, significant financial prizes will be awarded to the top-performing teams, with R6 million for the winners, R4 million for runners-up, and R3 million for third-place finishers in both boys’ and girls’ categories.



The funds will also support a range of legacy projects, including the renovation of schools and the development of community infrastructure. These projects are designed to create lasting impacts in the local communities, ensuring that the benefits of the competition extend well beyond the tournament itself.



Motsepe’s contribution aligns with his broader efforts to invest in grassroots football and build a more competitive football landscape across Africa. His foundation has consistently championed programs that improve the sport’s infrastructure and foster youth talent, helping to lay the groundwork for future success in international competitions.



The CAF African Schools Football Championships are part of a wider initiative by CAF to promote youth development and football education across the continent. By supporting such programs, CAF aims to provide young athletes with the necessary tools and opportunities to excel in football, all while emphasizing the importance of education and community development.