MOURIHNO WARY OF PATSON DAKA AHEAD OF EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL CLASH TONIGHT

“We have to be at a high level in two matches if we want to reach that dream,” Mourinho said. “If you look at their attacking players, look at who they are and how many attacking players they have, probably seven or eight…Patson Daka, Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy,, Ayoze Perez, James Maddison and Ademola Lookmam…

“They have got lots of attacking potential and quality, and we are talking about Leicester, by the way, not Manchester City, Liverpool or Manchester United..” Mourinho added.

Daka helped the Foxes come from behind to defeat their Russian hosts 4-3 in a thrilling Europa League fixture in Moscow.

With four goals in the encounter, Daka became the first Leicester player to score a hat-trick in European competition and the first player to score four goals in a single match for the club in any competition since Derek Hines (vs. Aston Villa in November 1958).