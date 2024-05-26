Mourinho allegedly on Chelsea’s wish list to replace Pochettino

Jose Mourinho has emerged as a leading candidate for the Chelsea managerial position following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure, with bookmakers significantly lowering the odds for his potential return to west London.

Mourinho, who departed Chelsea in 2015 for the second time, has since managed Manchester United, Tottenham, and Roma.

With Pochettino’s exit, various names have been linked to the role, including Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and Leicester’s Enzo Maresca, who are currently leading the betting odds.

However, a surge in bets on Mourinho has caused his odds to drop dramatically.

According to the London Evening Standard, Chelsea are reportedly in search of a young, dynamic coach. This preference seemingly contrasts with the betting trends favoring Mourinho.

Despite being currently unemployed and available, it is uncertain if Chelsea’s current ownership is interested in rehiring the Portuguese manager.

During his two previous stints at Chelsea, Mourinho secured three Premier League titles.

Bet365’s Steve Freeth told the Standard: “From 10.15 until 10.50 this morning, every single bet we took on the next Chelsea manager was on Jose Mourinho, which goes against the grain of the reports of Chelsea wanting a young and dynamic manager.

“In that time his odds plummeted from 40/1 into 2/1 favourite.” Maresca and McKenna remain the favourites.

Chelsea will want to move decisively as they aim to appoint Pochettino’s successor.

While it feels unlikely Mourinho will be the man to replace the Argentine, stranger things have certainly happened.