MOVE CHUSHI TO A POSITION THAT DOESN’T NEED LEARNING ON THE JOB – LAURA MITI

She writes;

“My heart goes out to the Minister of Information, Chushi Kasanda. I am pretty sure she is not the only new Minister needing to learn the ropes.

Unfortunately for her, though, her portfolio does not allow for growth on the job as it is the face of government and therefore, without wanting to state the obvious, public.

It seems to me that for the Minister’s own good, and, most importantly, that of government communication, she needs to be moved.”