MOVE CHUSHI TO A POSITION THAT DOESN’T NEED LEARNING ON THE JOB – LAURA MITI
She writes;
“My heart goes out to the Minister of Information, Chushi Kasanda. I am pretty sure she is not the only new Minister needing to learn the ropes.
Unfortunately for her, though, her portfolio does not allow for growth on the job as it is the face of government and therefore, without wanting to state the obvious, public.
It seems to me that for the Minister’s own good, and, most importantly, that of government communication, she needs to be moved.”
Ministers are merely managers. They rely on the technocrats in this case, civil servants. All ministers learn on the job. Theirs is policy direction. Perhaps you can assist by outlining where exactly she has failed so that we can have an analytical look. Generalisation is not good enough. Go back ten years and review ministerial performance in the first six months and give an honest opinion of performance then. I am of the view that we were not any better. Perhaps now we are even better off. Don’t forget, the pool that Presidents pick from is rather small in terms of quality. Our politics have been overtaken by people with limited skills. The rest of you who would probably fit the bill are busy with other things. Politics is about servitude. When are you going to make yourself available to serve your country?
She is below par that lady
That’s an understatement, she is in the wrong Portfolio as simple as that!
I can’t fault you Laura, that’s spot on! She is busy painting and dressing for the Cameras. PF communication machinery seems to be more powerful than UPND who can not proactively explain to the masses why they are taking the measures they are taking to turn the economy around. They are leaving everything to the President, wake up sleepy ministers, the honey moon is over. Don’t underestimate PF.
I initially thot the calls to move Hon Chushi were genuine but I now realise there is malice in such calls and Hon Chushi needs protection from social media attacks. I don’t support calls to move her but let her gain more experience in the same position. Not even her successor will perform miracles in that position. Do we expect her to insult to believe that she’s working, I don’t see such a personality in her. I also think her beauty is another offence she has committed to some pipo.
Tara
Its not about insulting, its about being proactive to get the message across to the Zambians as to why the govt is doing abcdefghijklm and this ministry is very crucial in doing this. If that’s beauty for you then you need your brain to examined seriously.
This what you get when you insist on tribal balancing and gender inclusiveness as a primary issue
Spot on!!
Once upon time, FTJ noted that it was NOT worthy of The Republican President commissioning Fly-Over Bridges because such a ceremony was more of the civic leaders’ nuance. Now, we have a Cabinet Minister, in a government that prides itself as serious rushing to to do an Area Councilors’ job, to commission or open a Car Park… Is someone really advising the authorities correctly. Admittedly, the Minister is pretty…but we need more than beauty. Focus my dear…you can do more and better.
@Mumbuluma, let’s respect other pipo’s opinions & debate objectively. I do not see any need for ones brain to be seriously examined from the above postings sofar. I personally post things which I can defend even in a face to face conversation. The error of insulting bacause pipo can’t see you is long gone my dear. My point is these pipo are in their offices for the first time and need more time to learn their jobs than dragging them around from one ministry to another. They say beauty is in the eyes of the beholder and I can clearly see it in the minister, am very sorry if that sounds offensive to you.