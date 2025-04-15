MOVIES OVER MISERY? THANK YOU, MINISTER TAYALI, FOR YOUR INSIGHT ON OUR “Hollywood” HEARTS!-Chanoda Ngwira

MOVIES OVER MISERY? THANK YOU, MINISTER TAYALI, FOR YOUR INSIGHT ON OUR “Hollywood” HEARTS!



By Chanoda Ngwira F



In a bold and completely unintentional display of irony, just like when he is in the gym, Frank Tayali, Zambia’s Minister of Transport, proclaimed that Zambians “love movies more than wanting to know what Government is doing.” An astute observation, indeed! Who wouldn’t prefer the thrill of a blockbuster over tracking the slow-motion train wreck of a government mired in scandal and dysfunction?



While the Minister snickers over our cinematic choices, one must wonder, where exactly are Zambians finding the funds to indulge in their filmic fantasies amidst the financial wreckage his government has gifted them?



Let’s talk about the alleged “luxury” of TV subscriptions and bundles. Are Zambians secretly sitting on treasure troves of cash, or is Tayali unaware that many have become adept at acrobatics with their dwindling resources? After all, it’s not like we’re swimming in money while his government aggressively dismantles the economy. And as if the joy of watching movies on repeat wasn’t enough.



Tayali clearly has some insights into the magic of resilience. How, pray tell, do we manage to binge-watch our favorite shows with the seemingly omnipresent loadshedding? Is the power of imagination strong enough to light up our screens when the actual power fails us?



Now, let’s address a rather glaring issue: What exactly has the UPND government done to pique the interest of Zambians? With a string of unfulfilled promises and growing disillusionment, we could hardly blame the populace for looking to the silver screen for entertainment. If the Minister wants to engage us with real-life drama, perhaps his government should start by delivering the thrilling plot twists that come with competent governance, rather than leaving us to dwell in a comedy of errors.



So, thank you, Minister Tayali, for your keen observation on our cinematic proclivities. But perhaps the real question isn’t about our love for movies; it’s about why we need to escape into fiction when our reality is such a tragicomedy in itself.