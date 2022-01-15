‘MOVING COFFIN’ WITCHCRAFT MURDER: KASEMPA HEADMAN BRUTALLY BEATEN & BURIED ALIVE BY FAMILY!

A village headman identified only as Ndauti in Kasempa, North-Western Province, was brutally beaten and buried alive by family members who accused him of having caused the death of his son-in-law through witchcraft.

On 22nd December 2021, Amos L., the headman’s son-in-law, died and as part of the funeral rites his family carried out the bizarre ‘Chikondo’ ritual.

Anybody from North-Western or Western province will break out in a cold sweat when they hear that this ritual is about to be performed.

During the Chikondo, also known as the ‘moving coffin procession’, it is believed that the mourners are led by the coffin to the person responsible for the death of the deceased.

Allegedly Sub-Chief Nyoka of the Kaonde revealed the murder to Minister of Labor and Social Security Hon. Brenda Tambatamba when she visited the area.

Reportedly mourners claimed that the coffin led them to the unfortunate Headman Ndauti who was then severely beaten by the mob.

Eager for blood the mob proceeded to bury the old man alive, in the same grave as the person he allegedly bewitched.

It has often been noted that the Chikondo ritual is a great opportunity and excuse for the pallbearers of the coffin to settle grudges with people they dislike.

The ritual assumes that all death is directly or indirectly caused by human beings.

In 2017 police tried to stop a Chikondo ritual in Mufumbwe which led to their police station being attacked and burnt down by angry residents.

Traditionalists claim that the coffin will ‘refuse’ to be buried unless the ritual is carried out.

Yet surprisingly whenever Zambia Police or Army have been involved said coffins are buried peacefully with refusals only coming from mourners.