MOZAMBICAN MAN KILLS HIS 5-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER FOR VISITING HER MOTHER



By: Zodiak online



Malawian Police in Mchinji District have arrested a 28-year-old man, Perete Phiri, a citizen of Mozambique, on suspicion of assaulting and killing his 5-year-old daughter in Kachira Village under Chief Zulu in the district.





According to the district police spokesperson, Limbani Mpinganjira, Phiri killed his daughter, Patience Phiri, out of anger after she went to visit her mother, whom he had separated from.





Mpinganjira said the child’s mother, a Malawian national, had separated from Phiri due to marital issues, and had advised him not to let the child visit her.

“On the 8th of this month, the child sneaked away and went to her mother’s house, which angered the father.





He assaulted her and injured her on the head. The child died at Ludzi Health Centre while receiving treatment,” said Mpinganjira.



Phiri hails from Simbireko Village under Senior Chief Mphonde in Mozambique.