MOZAMBIQUE POLITICAL IMPASSE AFFECTING THE REGION – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



January 5, 2025



President Hakainde Hichilema says the ongoing insecurity in Mozambique, resulting from the political impasse, is having far-reaching consequences for the region and Zambia in particular.





Speaking this afternoon as the outgoing Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika when he participated in a virtual extraordinary Summit to address the post-election political situation in Mozambique, President Hichilema said the instability is not only affecting the people of Mozambique but also hindering regional trade in critical sectors like energy and transport.





“As members of the SADC community, we firmly support interventions aimed at restoring peace and stability in Mozambique,” President Hichilema said.



President Hichilema said the notion that “instability anywhere is instability everywhere” resonates deeply, and Zambia and the region at large recognize the importance of collective action in promoting regional security and cooperation.





“As we work towards a peaceful resolution in Mozambique, we draw inspiration from our past successes in promoting stability and democracy in the region,” President Hichilema said.





The President said Zambia’s commitment to SADC’s objectives of socio-economic development, poverty eradication, and regional integration remains unwavering.





Yesterday, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) held an extraordinary meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ Troika to discuss the post-election political and security situation in the Republic of Mozambique and its report was discussed during today’s meeting.



