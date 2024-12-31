Mozambique Updates: Mondlane Suspends Protests for Five Days to Allow Rights Abuse Investigations

Mozambican opposition leader Venancio Mondlane has announced a five-day suspension of protests to enable international organisations to investigate allegations of human rights abuses by security forces.

The protests, sparked by disputed election results declaring Daniel Chapo the winner, have led to the deaths of over 277 people, mostly due to police gunfire. Mondlane’s decision aims to increase international pressure on Chapo’s government while creating room for potential mediation efforts.

The violence has caused significant displacement, with around 3,000 refugees fleeing to Malawi and South Africa bolstering its border security to prevent further escalation.

The suspension of protests highlights the need for independent investigations and political reforms as the international community, including a special envoy from South Africa, pushes for a diplomatic resolution.